Pearson (LON:PSON) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,140 ($14.00) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,230 ($15.10) target price on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,015 ($12.46).

Shares of LON PSON opened at GBX 813 ($9.98) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.99, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.91. Pearson has a 52 week low of GBX 680 ($8.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,006.29 ($12.36). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,463.64, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 896.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 916.74.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.90 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.60. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is 6,363.64%.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

