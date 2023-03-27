Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives $387.00 Average PT from Analysts

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $387.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $271.56 on Monday. Paycom Software has a one year low of $255.82 and a one year high of $402.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.99, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $302.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,562.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 19.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 1.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 11.9% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Featured Stories

