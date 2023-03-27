Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.73. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.41.
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Pangaea Logistics Solutions
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The firm services customers that require transportation of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.
