Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.73. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANL. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 49,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,718 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. 45.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The firm services customers that require transportation of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

