OriginTrail (TRAC) Market Cap Reaches $140.29 Million

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One OriginTrail token can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OriginTrail has a market capitalization of $140.29 million and $1.36 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OriginTrail Token Profile

OriginTrail was first traded on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is a protocol designed for managing data across complex supply chains using a purpose-built decentralized graph database on the blockchain. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) facilitates sharing data as a simple plug-and-play solution. The protocol can be used with any blockchain and is currently being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. The Trace token (TRAC) is used for incentivizing protocol behavior and is required for network operations such as publishing. It is a utility token that drives the entire DKG.”

