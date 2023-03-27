ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.10) EPS.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ORIC. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.80.
Shares of NASDAQ ORIC opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $237.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.18. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $7.48.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.
