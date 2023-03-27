Oppenheimer Cuts Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $75.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.43 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on C. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.16.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $43.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $57.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.22.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of C. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Citigroup by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.