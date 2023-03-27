OPAL Fuels’ (OPAL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2023

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPALGet Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Johnson Rice started coverage on OPAL Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on OPAL Fuels in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, OPAL Fuels currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

OPAL Fuels Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of OPAL Fuels stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.90. OPAL Fuels has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $12.35.

Insider Activity at OPAL Fuels

In related news, major shareholder Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 9,300 shares of OPAL Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $64,821.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,428,182 shares in the company, valued at $65,714,428.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 563,745 shares of company stock worth $3,922,954 over the last ninety days. 85.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPAL Fuels

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 748.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 12,176 shares in the last quarter. G.F.W. Energy XII L.P. bought a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the fourth quarter worth $73,000.

About OPAL Fuels

(Get Rating)

OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL)

Receive News & Ratings for OPAL Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPAL Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.