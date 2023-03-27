OPAL Fuels’ (OPAL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Johnson Rice started coverage on OPAL Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on OPAL Fuels in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, OPAL Fuels currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of OPAL Fuels stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.90. OPAL Fuels has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $12.35.

In related news, major shareholder Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 9,300 shares of OPAL Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $64,821.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,428,182 shares in the company, valued at $65,714,428.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 563,745 shares of company stock worth $3,922,954 over the last ninety days. 85.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 748.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 12,176 shares in the last quarter. G.F.W. Energy XII L.P. bought a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the fourth quarter worth $73,000.

OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

