Ontology (ONT) Market Capitalization Achieves $190.55 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Ontology has a market cap of $190.55 million and approximately $17.70 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000803 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,710.51 or 0.06308282 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00060650 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00039826 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00020682 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006780 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00017502 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.

Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

