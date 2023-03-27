ON (NYSE:ONON) Trading Down 3.3%

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.39 and last traded at $30.60. Approximately 1,534,823 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 3,334,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.66.

ONON has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ON from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.77.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average is $19.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.89, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ON by 847.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 112,896 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in ON by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ON by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 20,675 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ON by 982.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 27,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ON by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,720,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,656,000 after acquiring an additional 926,847 shares during the last quarter. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

