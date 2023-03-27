ON (NYSE:ONON) Trading Down 3.3%

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.39 and last traded at $30.60. Approximately 1,534,823 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 3,334,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.66.
ONON has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ON from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.77.
ON Trading Down 4.2 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average is $19.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.89, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98.
About ON
On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.
