ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target Raised to $39.00

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ONON. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ON from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of ON from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush raised shares of ON from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ON from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ON from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.77.

Shares of NYSE:ONON opened at $31.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.98. ON has a 1-year low of $15.44 and a 1-year high of $31.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.41.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONON. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,146,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,956,000 after buying an additional 62,599 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 18,026.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 51,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 51,374 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 226,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 76,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 9,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

