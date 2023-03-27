ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target Raised to $39.00

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ONON. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ON from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of ON from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush raised shares of ON from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ON from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ON from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.77.
ON Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ONON opened at $31.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.98. ON has a 1-year low of $15.44 and a 1-year high of $31.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.41.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON
About ON
On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ON (ONON)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.