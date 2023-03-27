OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Sells 524 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 626.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXN stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.37. 62,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,600. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $59.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

