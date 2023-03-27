OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,602 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,432 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,263,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,719,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,345,610,000 after buying an additional 492,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,568,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,374,317,000 after buying an additional 524,556 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,844,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,129,056,000 after buying an additional 765,392 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,856,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,484,000 after buying an additional 215,229 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on QCOM. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.48.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.39. 1,289,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,778,996. The company has a market capitalization of $138.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $161.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

