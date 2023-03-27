OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYE. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1,452.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.51. The company had a trading volume of 288,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,687. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $34.94 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.40.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

