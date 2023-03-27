OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 1.4% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7,846.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,742,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 47,141,587 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,456,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,721,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,724 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,332,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,654,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,677,000 after purchasing an additional 334,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 757,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,734,000 after purchasing an additional 316,928 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.54. The company had a trading volume of 379,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,749. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $103.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.61.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

