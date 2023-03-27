OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Has $964,000 Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,865 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. HP accounts for about 1.1% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 11,092.9% during the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $540,361,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337,183 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of HP by 1.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,165,046 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $352,993,000 after buying an additional 139,712 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,264,928 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $205,962,000 after acquiring an additional 990,157 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,266,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $156,150,000 after acquiring an additional 340,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in HP by 41.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,865,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $121,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,079 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet cut shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.19.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE HPQ traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $27.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,304,082. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average of $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $220,440.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,495.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $922,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,819,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $220,440.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,495.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,460. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

