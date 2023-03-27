OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Has $670,000 Stock Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,279,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at about $589,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 64,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.08.

HF Sinclair stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.74. The stock had a trading volume of 371,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,430. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.39. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.62). HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.14%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.