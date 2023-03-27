OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Buys 276 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MBB traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.66. The stock had a trading volume of 265,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,602. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.39 and a 200 day moving average of $93.33. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $101.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

