Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.88.
Several brokerages recently commented on OMCL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.
Omnicell Stock Performance
Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $54.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.29 and a 200-day moving average of $61.69. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $134.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 549.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicell
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 8,257 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,386,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Omnicell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Omnicell by 10.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Omnicell by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period.
Omnicell Company Profile
Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.
