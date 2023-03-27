Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 65.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,608,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406,238 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2,228.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,593,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,201,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,018 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 211.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,588 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 5.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,450,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,852 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

KeyCorp Stock Performance

In other KeyCorp news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,344.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 2,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,344.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,905.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEY traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.25. 9,419,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,080,428. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average of $17.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 42.71%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Further Reading

