Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $36,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE LMT traded down $1.81 on Monday, hitting $472.73. The stock had a trading volume of 259,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,799. The stock has a market cap of $120.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $373.67 and a 52-week high of $498.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $468.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $460.21.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $490.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

