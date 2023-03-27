Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,640 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $18.82. 6,680,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,560,301. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $134.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.24.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

