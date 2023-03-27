Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 168 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 44.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.5% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,304,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $1,038,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,607,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GILD traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.24. The stock had a trading volume of 846,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,262,587. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.14. The company has a market capitalization of $100.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.19%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

See Also

