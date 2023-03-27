Ocean Protocol Market Cap Hits $217.82 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Ocean Protocol has a market capitalization of $217.82 million and approximately $12.81 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One Ocean Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001268 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ocean Protocol Token Profile

Ocean Protocol launched on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data.Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data.On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation [initiated a hard fork](https://blog.oceanprotocol.com/september-2020-hard-fork-ocean-token-completed-8142059361d7) of the Ocean Token contract as described in [this announcement](https://blog.oceanprotocol.com/ocean-protocol-foundation-statement-regarding-kucoin-hack-c1af0aa0c36b). All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean [new token contract.](https://oceanprotocol.com/token)

Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website.”

