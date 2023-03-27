Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.67

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.67 and last traded at $32.90, with a volume of 1390084 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.63.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,696,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,798,000 after buying an additional 458,155 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,707,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,700,000 after buying an additional 331,947 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,432,000 after buying an additional 93,761 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,115,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,178,000 after buying an additional 8,376 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 936,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,053,000 after purchasing an additional 132,783 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

