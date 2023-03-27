Nutex Health (NUTX) versus Its Peers Critical Survey

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) is one of 185 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Nutex Health to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.
Profitability
This table compares Nutex Health and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nutex Health
|-323.43%
|-27.74%
|-13.59%
|Nutex Health Competitors
|-39.86%
|-9,233.08%
|-5.01%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings for Nutex Health and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nutex Health
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
|Nutex Health Competitors
|763
|4691
|10042
|252
|2.62
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Nutex Health and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nutex Health
|$219.29 million
|-$424.78 million
|-1.00
|Nutex Health Competitors
|$4.09 billion
|$38.42 million
|-19.65
Nutex Health’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nutex Health. Nutex Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Volatility and Risk
Nutex Health has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutex Health’s peers have a beta of 1.07, meaning that their average share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
1.2% of Nutex Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 44.8% of Nutex Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Nutex Health peers beat Nutex Health on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
Nutex Health Company Profile
Nutex Health, Inc. operates as technology-enabled healthcare services. It has two divisions: a Hospital Division and a Population Health Management Division. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
