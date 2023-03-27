Nutex Health (NUTX) versus Its Peers Critical Survey

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) is one of 185 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Nutex Health to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Nutex Health and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Nutex Health alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutex Health -323.43% -27.74% -13.59% Nutex Health Competitors -39.86% -9,233.08% -5.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Nutex Health and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutex Health 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nutex Health Competitors 763 4691 10042 252 2.62

Earnings & Valuation

Nutex Health currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 185.71%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 20.29%. Given Nutex Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nutex Health is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares Nutex Health and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nutex Health $219.29 million -$424.78 million -1.00 Nutex Health Competitors $4.09 billion $38.42 million -19.65

Nutex Health’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nutex Health. Nutex Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Nutex Health has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutex Health’s peers have a beta of 1.07, meaning that their average share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Nutex Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 44.8% of Nutex Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nutex Health peers beat Nutex Health on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Nutex Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutex Health, Inc. operates as technology-enabled healthcare services. It has two divisions: a Hospital Division and a Population Health Management Division. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Nutex Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutex Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.