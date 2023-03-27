Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Stock Price Down 7%

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $0.98. Approximately 743,769 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,309,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have weighed in on NUTX shares. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nutex Health in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Nutex Health in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42. The company has a market cap of $640.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.78.
Nutex Health Company Profile
Nutex Health, Inc operates as technology-enabled healthcare services. It has two divisions: a Hospital Division and a Population Health Management Division. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
