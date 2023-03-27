Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nucor by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,214,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,840,000 after acquiring an additional 212,404 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Nucor by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,471,000 after purchasing an additional 176,738 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Nucor by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,729,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,625,000 after purchasing an additional 446,034 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Nucor by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,456,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,862,000 after purchasing an additional 154,744 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,716,000 after purchasing an additional 283,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at $10,293,025.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at $10,293,025.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $438,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,575 shares of company stock worth $1,630,000. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nucor Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.44.

Shares of Nucor stock traded up $1.85 on Monday, reaching $150.50. 524,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,117. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.97 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 7.10%.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Articles

