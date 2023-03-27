NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 2.2% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in NIKE by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in NIKE by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in NIKE by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in NIKE by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,494 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WA Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $3.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.67. 2,144,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,350,045. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $139.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $182.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.49.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.07.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

