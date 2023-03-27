Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Short Interest Update

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHNKY traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.65. 1,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average is $11.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of -0.15. Nihon Kohden has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $13.65.

Nihon Kohden Corp. engages in the medical electronic equipment business. Its products include electrocardiograph, electroencephalograph, evoked potential/EMG, sleep diagnostic, patient monitoring, hematology, hemostasis, ventilation products, and others. The company was founded by Yoshio Ogino on August 7, 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

