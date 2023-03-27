Nexum Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $61,191.29 (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded 48.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Nexum has a market cap of $829.00 million and approximately $61,191.29 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nexum has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar. One Nexum token can currently be bought for $0.0377 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nexum Profile

Nexum’s launch date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai.

Nexum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

