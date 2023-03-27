NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Price Target Cut to $7.00

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at R. F. Lafferty from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. R. F. Lafferty’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 301.15% from the stock’s previous close.

NN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.75. 180,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,459. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.88. NextNav has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

In other NextNav news, SVP David L. Knutson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 582,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,666.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 19,776 shares of company stock valued at $56,806 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextNav by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in NextNav by 189.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in NextNav in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NextNav by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NextNav by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. 60.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.

