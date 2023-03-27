NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Price Target Cut to $7.00

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at R. F. Lafferty from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. R. F. Lafferty’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 301.15% from the stock’s previous close.
NN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.75. 180,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,459. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.88. NextNav has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $8.00.
In other NextNav news, SVP David L. Knutson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 582,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,666.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 19,776 shares of company stock valued at $56,806 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.
NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.
