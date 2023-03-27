NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on NXRT. TheStreet lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut NexPoint Residential Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.20.

NYSE NXRT opened at $40.69 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $95.04. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -479.99%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,399,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 516,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,854,000 after acquiring an additional 39,140 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 43,607 shares during the period. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 59,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

