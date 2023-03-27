NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.06

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 213537 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

NexOptic Technology Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$11.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09.

About NexOptic Technology

(Get Rating)

NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops and invests in optical and lens technologies. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; and DoubleTake, a wide-angle and telephoto camera that allow near-instant spotting and zooming capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexOptic Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexOptic Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.