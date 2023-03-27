NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a decline of 66.2% from the February 28th total of 108,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

NeuroOne Medical Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 33,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,757. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.56.

Get NeuroOne Medical Technologies alerts:

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 85.99% and a negative net margin of 3,527.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroOne Medical Technologies

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies by 10.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 22,159 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Mayo Clinic acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 2.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram and stereoelectrocencephalography recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.