NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a decline of 66.2% from the February 28th total of 108,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NeuroOne Medical Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %
NeuroOne Medical Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 33,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,757. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.56.
NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 85.99% and a negative net margin of 3,527.67%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroOne Medical Technologies
NeuroOne Medical Technologies Company Profile
NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram and stereoelectrocencephalography recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions.
