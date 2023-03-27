Nervos Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $11.85 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 27th. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $191.79 million and approximately $11.85 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,115.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.66 or 0.00326973 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00012452 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.09 or 0.00560904 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00072338 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.98 or 0.00442493 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001174 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 40,689,595,730 coins and its circulating supply is 40,153,201,824 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

