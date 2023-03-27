NEAR Protocol Trading 8.6% Lower Over Last Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.85 or 0.00006865 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.61 billion and $64.85 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00060782 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00040035 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00017422 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001260 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,021,029 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 866,021,029 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.93805344 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 232 active market(s) with $50,297,546.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

