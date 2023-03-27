National Bank Financial Upgrades Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) to Outperform

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Desjardins boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th.
Boyd Group Services Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:BYDGF opened at $151.91 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of $90.19 and a 12-month high of $162.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.39.
Boyd Group Services Company Profile
Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The firm’s businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.
