MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.05 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 75,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,557 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 37,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $2.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $131.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,174,319. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.08 and its 200 day moving average is $126.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $93.65 and a 52 week high of $150.39. The stock has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.38.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.