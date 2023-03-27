MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.05 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 75,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,557 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 37,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Valero Energy Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $2.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $131.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,174,319. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.08 and its 200 day moving average is $126.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $93.65 and a 52 week high of $150.39. The stock has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65.
Valero Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.01%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
VLO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.38.
Valero Energy Profile
Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.
