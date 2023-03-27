MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,337 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,337 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HP. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HP traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.06. The stock had a trading volume of 335,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,500. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.33. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $54.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.44%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Helmerich & Payne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.91.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

