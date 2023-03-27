MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Sells 381 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 6.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 53.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 14,618 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 9.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 25.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,415,000 after acquiring an additional 19,892 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $1,067,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total transaction of $5,765,325.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,425,563.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,031 shares of company stock worth $15,047,172 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IT stock traded up $0.84 on Monday, reaching $312.95. 94,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,715. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $331.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.28. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $358.25.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.00.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

