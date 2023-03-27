MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Sells 38,055 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 617,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,055 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 9.2% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $19,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.76. The stock had a trading volume of 8,427,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,365. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.34. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $37.52. The firm has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

