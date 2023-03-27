MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Sells 15,852 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,852 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.81.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of MRO stock traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $22.73. 3,989,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,444,825. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average of $27.14.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.71%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

