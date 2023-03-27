MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Purchases 291 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $182.58. 235,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,727. The stock has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $219.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.89 and a 200 day moving average of $189.00.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

