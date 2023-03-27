MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,794,000 after acquiring an additional 20,327 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 138,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,713,000 after acquiring an additional 47,763 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 99,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,250,000 after acquiring an additional 33,622 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Dillard’s by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Dillard’s by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 53,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Insider Activity at Dillard’s

In related news, SVP Chris B. Johnson sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.17, for a total transaction of $233,460.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,024.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dillard’s Stock Down 3.1 %

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:DDS traded down $9.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $292.60. The stock had a trading volume of 60,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,629. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.00 and a 12 month high of $417.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $365.06 and its 200 day moving average is $336.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dillard’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.25.

Dillard’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.