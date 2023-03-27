MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Buys 10,037 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 437.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum makes up about 0.7% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 3,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 3.4 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.63.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,494,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,916,915. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $136.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.32. The stock has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.60.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.49%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.