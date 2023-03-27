MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 772.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,717 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 2.6% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Advisory Partners increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.66. 2,069,171 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.36. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

