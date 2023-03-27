MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,398 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWD. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $147.76. The company had a trading volume of 905,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,094. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.45. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $169.69. The firm has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

