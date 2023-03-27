Moonbeam Trading 9.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Moonbeam has a market cap of $228.50 million and approximately $5.36 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00060882 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00040211 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006955 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00017755 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 605,647,713 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

