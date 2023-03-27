Monero 1-Day Volume Hits $108.93 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $154.29 or 0.00568337 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Monero has a market cap of $2.82 billion and approximately $108.93 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,154.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.07 or 0.00328105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00012418 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00072609 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.67 or 0.00440818 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001174 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,258,021 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

