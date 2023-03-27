Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.37. 2,017,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,994,268. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $94.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.97.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

